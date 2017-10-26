Tragic Drug Death: Eric Bolling Son Opioid Overdose Ruled An Accident

The son of disgraced former Fox News anchor Eric Bolling died from an drug overdose.

“Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids,” Bolling tweeted Thursday. “Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims.”

As readers know, 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling Jr was found dead last month in Boulder, Colorado where he attended school.

It was originally believed that he took his own life, but Eric Sr. stressed in his tweet that the overdose was “accidental.”

An autopsy was conducted just three days after the death.

Radar broke the news that Eric, Sr. had officially been let go by the Fox just days before his son’s death. The host of The Specialists was accused of sending raunchy photos to female co-workers.

