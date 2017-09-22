Shia LaBeouf’s Lawyer Fires Back After Bartender Sues: Hurting Feelings Isn’t Illegal

Five months after Shia LaBeouf called bartender David Bernstein a “fu***ng racist b**ch” in a drunken rant, the explosive lawsuit between the two men has reached its peak. Following Radar’s exclusive video of the troubled star insulting Bernstein in a booze-induced rage, the A-lister’s lawyer fired back with a shocking statement against the bartender.

According to Bernstein filed an assault and defamation lawsuit against LaBeouf after the star began insulting him for refusing to serve him more alcohol.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor’s attorney, Brian G. Wolf, wrote in a statement: “[The complaint is] not only completely frivolous in nature, but also provides a compelling example of the type of claims which California’s anti-SLAPP statute was enacted to prevent.”

He added that the bartender only filed the suit because his client’s “celebrity status turned what would have otherwise been a wholly private encounter… into a matter of significant public interest.”

The lawyer demanded the lawsuit be dismissed, as it is not a crime to hurt someone’s feelings with words.

“While Plaintiff’s feelings may have been hurt by being called a racist by Defendant, ‘[t]here is no occasion for the law to intervene where someone’s feelings are hurt,'” wrote Wolf. “Indeed, Plaintiff’s own admitted conduct in threatening to hit Defendant with a Grey Goose bottle was more outrageous than anything that Defendant is alleged to have done.”

As Radar has learned, Bernstein argued that LaBeouf, 31, pounding on the bar with his fists when angry caused him emotional distress.

Argued Wolf: “This action amounts to little more than attempted civil extortion,” writes Wolf, adding that it’s “widely recognized that ‘name-calling,’ no matter how obnoxious or vulgar, is not defamatory.”

As Radar readers know, this is not the first time LaBeouf’s boozy ways have led him to trouble, just this past July he was arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct when he began yelling and cussing at police men on the street.

Though he promised to get help after hitting “a new low,” it’s clear the actor isn’t prepared to let go of he bottle just yet.

