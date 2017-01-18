‘I Really Don’t Want To Die Like This!’ Unrecognizable Shelley Duvall Begs For Help

Tragic actress Shelley Duvall has hit rock bottom, complaining she’s a “miserable” prisoner in her home and refusing treatment for mental health problems!

RadarOnline.com spent a heartbreaking day with Duvall on her run-down ranch in Blanco, Texas, while she chain-smoked and rambled on about aliens.

The 67-year-old is unrecognizable from her Hollywood heyday in blockbuster movies like The Shining and Popeye — and she blasted the industry for robbing her blind and leaving her flat-broke.

“I’m miserable here! I really don’t want to die like this,” Duvall cried to Radar.

“I have no money. I’ve made five TV series and a whole bunch of movies — and I have nothing!”

Sadly, both Duvall’s physical and mental conditions have deteriorated dramatically since her controversial appearance on a TV show in November.

Although the TV host insisted he would get her help, Duvall is still not being treated by a mental health professional.

“What do you mean, treatment?” she asked. “I don’t think plucking my hair out of my head is good treatment!”

Duvall said she’s not on any medication, but insisted, “They are trying to drug me at the grocery.”

She also claimed she’d been “imprisoned” at an unnamed medical center.

“I was put in a facility. It was very subtle. They didn’t say, ‘You’re a prisoner,’ but you can’t get out,” Duvall told Radar.

“My mother drove me over there, crying and begging me to spend just one night at this place.”

Duvall ekes by on a monthly Social Security check of just over $1,660, and is cared for by her partner of 27 years, Dan Gilroy. He moved the couple to the ranch from their Los Angeles home in 1994 after the Northridge earthquake.

Although she hasn’t been diagnosed with a mental illness, Shelley often talks in circles about conspiracy theories and struggles to comprehend conversations.

At other times, she’s articulate and gets cranked up over memories of her film and TV career, charging she was swindled out of millions.

“I just want to get my f**king money!” she blasted. “That’s all I want! My profits! I called CBS/FOX Video. And I said, ‘How much money did y’all make on distributing?’ [They said] $18 million net profit. I saw none! I was like, ‘Holy sh–!'”

“I’m not happy. I feel like a prisoner here! Yes, I am! And I don’t want to be. There are too many places in the world to be a prisoner in the United States.”

