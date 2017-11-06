All For Show! Shannon & David Beador Stage Reunion Amid Divorce Battle

Shannon and David Beador’s reunion at a USC Trojans game was all for show, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Shannon and David weren’t really together at the game,” an insider told Radar. “They were cordial, but they were definitely not together.”

PHOTOS: ‘Real Housewife’ Shannon Beador Sells $12.9 Million Home In Crystal Cove — Includes Home Theater, Gym & More!

“David left by himself,” the insider noted.

Go Trojans! ✌️❤️✌️❤️ Still a family outing! 🏈🏈🏈 And for those that have negatively commented, it’s all about my kids. Have a nice night. A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Nov 4, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

Radar exclusively reported that Shannon, 53, and David, 54, split after 17 years of marriage in October, and she “broke down” over the breakup during the RHOC reunion taping.

Now, Shannon is going after full custody of Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13. David will get visitation with the girls despite pleading guilty to battering his wife in 2003.

PHOTOS: Split Secrets Exposed! Inside Shannon Beador’s Marriage Hell

Their marriage began crumbling in the public eye years later in 2015 after David cheated on Shannon with bombshell Nicole McMackin . The aftermath became Shannon’s storyline on the Bravo show.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.