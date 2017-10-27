Shannon & David Beador SPLIT After 17 Years Of Troubled Marriage

Two years after Shannon Beador’s husband David admitted to cheating on her, the couple has officially split, multiple sources confirm to RadarOnline.com.

“Shannon finally got the guts to kick him to the curb earlier this month, and everyone is really happy for her,” a source close to the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, told Radar. “He had been running around on her for years. She had had enough!”

A RHOC production source also told Radar that the 53-year-old construction exec moved out of the family home in recent weeks to a nearby rental.

The mother of three took to Bravo to confirm the separation.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she told The Daily Dish. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

Radar exclusively reported earlier this week that the marriage was troubled from the beginning.

Though Shannon vehemently denied any abuse on the Bravo reality show, David was forced to serve nine months in a batterer’s treatment program after he was arrested for spousal battery in 2003.

He was also served with a protection order to stay away from her during the court proceedings.

