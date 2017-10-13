Diet Deception! ‘Shahs’ Star Asa Lying About Post-Baby Weight Loss, Says Top Trainer

Shahs of Sunset star Asa Soltan Rahmati claims she’s shed all her pregnancy pounds in a mere eight days, but one of Tinsletown’s top trainers is calling her out on her bluff, telling RadarOnline.com exclusively the new mom could very well be lying about her post-baby weight loss.

Rahmati, 41, who gave birth to son Soltan Jackson on January 20, insists the secret behind her dramatic weight loss was what she calls “liquid gold” — aka breastfeeding.

In recent social media posts, the reality star revealed she only gained 18 pounds during her pregnancy, but managed to shed all the weight in a little over a week!

“I lost my pregnancy weight in 8 days but I had only gained 18 pounds which was mostly just my Baby, extra fluids etc,” the Bravo TV star bragged in an Instagram post, claiming she now weighs less than she did before she got pregnant.

“I weigh 10 pounds less now than I did when I first got pregnant. Yea I was shocked too. I seriously was sure I would get big and never lose the weight. And y’all know I don’t diet. Lol #breastfeeding #liquidGold”

But Hollywood Celebrity Trainer, Monte Cox, CEO of MonteCoxBody.com, tells Radar Rahmati’s claims sound pretty far-fetched.

“I don’t want to say that it’s impossible that this is true, but I have no idea how this can be!” a baffled Cox quipped. “I have been personal training for over 12 years and have helped many women pre and post birth and have never seen anything like an eight pound weight loss in a week.”

The health guru added: “Asa only gained 18 pounds total and the average weight loss in child birth is 10, so that would leave her with eight to lose!”

“Doctors recommend no more than a half pound weight loss per week and that’s with a 500 calorie per day deficit,” he said, “So, if what Asa is saying is true, I think she is officially the Eighth Wonder of the World!”

Cox confirms the reality star’s weight loss claims are nearly impossible, telling us “If Asa went into starving herself with less than 800 calories and did cardio three to four times a day, or did not eat any food for several other days, perhaps it could be obtained…But I highly doubt it.”

“Anybody looking to take off even eight pounds in seven days would have real trouble succeeding to accomplish this goal!”

