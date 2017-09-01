Serena Williams & Fiancé Alexis Ohanian Welcome First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian!

The tennis pro, 35, and her Reddit cofounder fiancé welcomed their first child together on Friday, a source close to the couple reveals to US Weekly.

The new mom gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Palm Beach, Florida.

PHOTOS: Too Tense To Play? Serena Caught Prepping For Olympic Match After Dad’s Scary Health Crisis

Williams has been diligently documenting her pregnancy on social media since her April 20th announcement, sharing several bikini-clad baby bump photos with her followers.

She even showed off her massive belly posing in a thong for the August 2017 cover of Vanity Fair.

“I don’t know what to do with a baby,” the she told the publication. “I have nothing … I’ve done absolutely nothing for the baby room.”

PHOTOS: Game, Set, Engaged! Serena Williams Marrying Tech Millionaire

Williams and Ohania, 34, got engaged in December 2016 and have yet to reveal a wedding date.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.