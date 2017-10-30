Selena Gomez Claims Lupus May Never Come Back Thanks To Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez‘s lupus disease may never come back after her shocking kidney transplant, RadarOnline.com has learned!

During an interview with TODAY, the singer opened up about the procedure, claiming that she owes BFF Francia Raísa, 29, her life.

“As soon as I got the kidney transplant, my arthritis went away. My lupus there’s about a 3-5% chance it’ll ever come back,” admitted Gomez, 25.

“My blood pressure is better, my energy, my life has been better,” she added.

As Radar previously reported, Gomez’s family spoke out about her condition before the surgery, saying that she was “very sick” and needed to get treated for her ailments before it was too late. Doctors also said she had to take care of her body much more, as the degenerative disease tends to attack and destroy the person’s inner organs.

Last week, Gomez told TODAY that her lupus got so bad that her kidney transplant turned into a “life or death” decision.

She added that she never wanted to ask anyone in her family for help, but Raísa simply volunteered, and ended up giving her the greatest gift of all.

