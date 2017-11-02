Gomez Spotted With On-Again Boyfriend Justin Bieber In Seedy, Gang-Infested Street

A video taken by an alleged West Hollywood gang member, Chile Flojo, was just leaked – and it shows a sketchy Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, mysteriously walking around a seedy drug-infested area!

The famous duo dressed down in sweats for the strange outing, but were nonetheless identified by the alleged local gang member.



Chile Flojo – who recorded the footage on his phone – was seen speaking to fans about his run-in with Bieber, saying “If you wanna [sic] see Bieber,” come to Santa Monica Boulevard and Western Ave in Los Angeles.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the area is known for its head shops and marijuana dispensaries.

Moments after Chile Flojo is seen saying goodbye to Bieber, the camera flashes back to the pop prince and his on-again girlfriend Selena Gomez running away from the “gang member” and his pals!

“Incase y’all didn’t know I press Justin Bieber in the hood let him know where he was @ he no celebrity in my block, I Am Tho [sic],” wrote Chile Flojo in his Facebook post after sharing the video and making a gang sign with his hand.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have yet to comment on the incident.

