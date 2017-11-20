Selena’s Nightmare! Gomez ‘Terrified’ Over The Weeknd’s Revenge Tell-All

Selena Gomez is terrified that The Weeknd will do a revenge “tell-all” interview after she reunited with Justin Bieber, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

Gomez, 25, quickly went back to Bieber, 23, after her relationship with The Weeknd, 27, “fizzled-out” and she’s dreading he will exact revenge in the shape of a revealing expose.

The source told Radar: “She’s terrified he’ll do a sit-down interview, spilling intimate details about their romance and how badly she screwed him over.

“Abel’s very angry and vengeful right now, his hatred for Justin is off the charts and not a day goes by he doesn’t go on the warpath.”

“He’s a sensitive guy, there have been a lot of tears, and his main source of comfort has been to talk about it with friends.

“The next step will be going public, and Selena’s terrified.”

Gomez and Bieber have been seen out on several public dates since getting back together.

As Radar previously revealed, The Weeknd had gone on a revenge date with Bieber’s ex Yovanna Ventura while he also was recently spotted leaving Bella Hadid’s New York apartment.

