Sean Hannity Calls Emergency Meeting As Rumors Swirl He’s Leaving Fox News

The hits keep coming for Fox News! The day after network leader Bill Shine‘s departure, prominent anchor Sean Hannity announced a sudden and rare staff-wide meeting for his show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Set for today at 6 p.m, the meeting could be a final farewell, according to reports. Former Co-President Shine is a long-time friend and producing partner of Hannity, and his departure is said to have rattled the talking head.

Last week, Hannity even warned that Shine leaving the network “would be the total end of the [Fox News Channel] as we know it.”

On Hannity’s show Monday night, he teased media reporters by saying “I may or may not have a thing or two to say before the show is over just for you. Please stay tuned.”

The network has been struggling to uphold its reputation as major names jumped ship amid scandal. Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly both abruptly departed the network this spring following sexual assault allegations.

Megyn Kelly announced she was leaving the network for NBC in January.

