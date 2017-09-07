Death Wish? Scott Disick ‘Lost Desire To Live’ After Breakdown & Hospitalization

Scott Disick was hospitalized last month after a breakdown — but Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy hasn’t used the scary incident as a wake-up call at all, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

The 34-year-old father of three has not stopped drinking since the August 18 episode at his Hidden Hills, California, mansion, and a concerned friend told RadarOnline.com exclusively that he appears to have a death wish!

“Scott has been going so hard all summer, and he stopped caring about the consequences,” the pal said. “He doesn’t care that it may be killing him. He seems to have lost the desire to live!”

Disick is currently partying in New York after a bender in Las Vegas, and was spotted out with Kardashian’s sister Kim at Milo’s last night.

As fans know, Disick’s ongoing struggle with addiction has been an ongoing storyline on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

But even after countless stints in rehab, he has not been able to maintain sobriety.

According to the friend, he gave up on even attempting to clean up his life earlier this summer when Kardashian started dating model boy toy, Younes Bendjima.

He also recently learned that he may be on the verge of liver disease brought on by his drinking.

“Scott has no family except for the Kardashians and even they cannot stop him,” the source said.

