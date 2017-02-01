Drunk With Power! Scott Disick’s Former Manager SLAMS ‘Entitled’ Reality Star

Scott Disick‘s former manager is ripping into “the Lord’s” recent bad boy behavior and RadarOnline.com has learned he’s warning Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy to watch his next move!

During an in depth interview on the Allegedly podcast with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss, reality producer and ex Sons of Hollywood star David Weintraub had some harsh words for Disick.

“I love Scott to death, but fame and money changed who he is. He’s got to remember who he is and where he comes from,” he said. “And where he comes from is me and Sean Stewart’s couch.”

As Radar previously reported, Disick was spotted canoodling with a bevy of beauties in Miami this week, none of whom were Kourtney.

PHOTOS: The Bitter End: Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s Tense Last Weeks With Scott Disick — How Separate Lives Led To A Split

“He always felt like he was entitled, but like you’ve really got to have talent,” Weintraub said of his former couch-mate. “When you’re lucky to be famous, and you’re lucky to make money, it’s different.”

Weintraub takes credit for introducing Disick to Kourtney during a party. He also says he made Disick MILLIONS of dollars in personal and professional deals, and is still owed several hundred thousand dollars in fees and other expenses.

“I brought him tons and tons of deals that he f****d up,” Weintraub said. “F****d up my relationships with people because either he didn’t perform, or he wanted too much money, or he was a d**k, or he did a deal and then f****d it off, and everybody has egg on their face.”

PHOTOS: What’s At Stake? Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Empire Divided – See 11 Photos Of Their Houses, Cars & More

Disick jetted to Costa Rica to vacation with Kourtney this week, but their happy family reunion was short-lived. Instead of heading home to LA following the trip, the star flew Miami to hook up with SEVERAL much younger women.

In photos obtained by Radar, Disick is seen cozying up to numerous bikini-clad babes in Miami, drinking, smoking, and even groping some of them.

Weintraub warned his former client to watch his back.

PHOTOS: Still Missing! Scott Disick Hasn’t Been Seen With His Kids In 23 Days After Split With Kourtney Kardashian

“He actually thinks he’s some big superstar who has talent and does stuff,” Weintraub said. “When you get a lot of fame for not really doing anything, or you get a lot of money for not really doing anything, you have to remember how you got there. Don’t change as a person.”

Weintraub does admit that he feels he was used by Disick to achieve the celebrity lifestyle.

“It’s all good that you won, but recognize where you came from, cause you’re still a couch surfer to me,” he said as a message to Disick.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.