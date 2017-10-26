Off The Rails! Inside Scott Disick’s Wild Boozy Night With Girlfriend Sofia Richie

Troubled Scott Disick, 34, was caught on a boozy bender with teen girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, in tow as the two took in a night of wild partying, a source tells RadarOnline.com exclusively.

The controversial couple were spotted at Common Ground bar in New York City on Saturday night and the crazy shenanigans went well into the wee hours of the morning until around 3AM!

Accompanied by 15 male friends, the group grabbed a table in the back facing the DJ booth.

While Richie wasn’t seen drinking, an eyewitness tells Radar “her eyes were glazed over” and “she seemed out of it.”

PHOTOS: The Bitter End: Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s Tense Last Weeks With Scott Disick — How Separate Lives Led To A Split

In true Lord Disick fashion, the troubled reality star was throwing back a brown liquor that appeared to be scotch or whiskey — straight up!

“I saw him have around four of them and he took several bathroom trips with his friends and came out whipping his nose,” a snitch at the scene said. “Scott and Sofia kissed a couple times, but mainly just sort of sat around and watched the crowd party, it was sort of strange.”

As Radar readers know, Kourtney and Scott called it quits after Scott’s hard-partying lifestyle ruined their 10-year relationship.

PHOTOS: Breakup Over Baby? Scott Disick Didn’t Want Another Baby With Kourtney Kardashian, Source Claims

A pal close to the Kardashian sisters claimed Kourtney was “disgusted” by Scott’s relationship with teenage Sofia, claiming she thought of him as a shady “cradle-robber.”

Another source claimed that Sofia and Scott initially got together to get revenge on Kourtney, but now Sofia likes him a little too much. Unfortunately for her, Scott – who is a father to Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick – is not invested in the relationship at all. Just weeks ago, on the KUTWK 10 Year Special, he admitted that he was still very much in love with his baby mama.

Disick’s latest boozy bender comes on the heels of his August 18 breakdown in which he was hospitalized and put on a 5150 hold for three days.

As fans know, The Lord has sought treatment for substance abuse multiple times – most recently in 2015. After being clean for several months, he relapsed hard in June when Kourtney, 39, started dating younger model, Younes Bendjima.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.