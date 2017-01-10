Scheana Shay Split Secrets EXPOSED: Star Reveals Marriage Wasn’t ‘Fixable’

Scheana Shay is finally discussing her shocking divorce from husband Michael Shay, revealing new details of what really caused their marriage crumble.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live this week, the Vanderpump Rules star confirmed to Andy Cohen that Mike mysteriously disappeared leading up to the split: “He did [go missing]. We didn’t speak for over a week. . .he went to the studio one night and didn’t come back for over a week.”

When asked whether they’d still be together if Mike’s substance abuse issues weren’t highlighted on the show, Scheana answered, “No. [That] had nothing to do with it.”

Then, in an interview with E! News before she appeared on the show, the 31-year-old went into greater detail on Mike’s struggle to stay sober.

“We did couples therapy and as you saw last season, he did have the addiction with pills and once he quit that, things got a lot better. Then as you saw this season, once he quit drinking things got even better,” Scheana revealed. “But there were still things that happened outside of the pills and alcohol that I personally was never able to get over.”

“I just didn’t think it was something that was fixable,” she continued. “From three months into the marriage, if it wasn’t one thing it was another and we both decided amicably that this relationship wasn’t working anymore and a divorce was the way to go.”

As Radar readers know, the couple announced their separation in November after only two years of marriage. Though it’s been a rocky road for the pair and they’re no longer in touch on a regular basis, Scheana shared they were able to split amicably.

“Look, you’re happy. I’m happy. We can be happy for each other,” she said. “If you need anything I’m here but it’s just kind of at the point where communication doesn’t need to be regular.”

