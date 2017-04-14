‘VPR’ Fakery: Scheana & Lala Pose For Photos At SUR — But Don’t Actually Work!

Lala Kent and Scheana Marie are far from Lisa Vanderpump’s best employees, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Vanderpump Rules stars were caught slacking off during their April 12 shifts— so much so, it appeared they weren’t really working at all!

“They were definitely not doing anything,” an insider told Radar of the recently rekindled pals. “They were just standing at the podium gossiping.”

The reality stars also posed for lots of photos with fans.

On the show, recent divorcee Marie, 31, acts as a SUR waitress, while controversial Kent, 25, was recently rehired as a hostess.

Despite the fame she gained in her TV gig, Kent announced that she would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules next season. Instead, Radar learned she is set to film on Vanderpump’s spin-off show about her dog foundation.

