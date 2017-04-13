Blonde Momma Scarlett Johansson Turns To Weed For Comfort

Beauty Scarlett Johansson has gone to pot in the wake of her bitter marriage bust-up, Radar has learned –

a development that could see her custody battle with ex Romain Dauriac grow even more nasty!

“While her hair and makeup was being done, Scarlett revealed to a friend over her cell phone

that she wanted to break away and get over to Jamaica,” a spy told Radar.

“She said she loved the beaches, the food and, especially, the MARIJUANA!

“Scarlett said she was under a lot of stress right now and needed to go on a pot-smoking holiday to unwind!”

It’s no secret that ScarJo likes to puff pot — with a report from 2014 revealing she was a dope-smoker all the way back in high school!

Now, insiders said Romain could use Scarlett’s love of weed in court as the pair battle over custody of daughter Rose, who turned 2 in September.

Scarlett filed for divorce March 7, saying the marriage was “irretrievably broken,” and sought primary custody of the tot.

But Romain has vowed to whisk the child away to his native France to save her from her “absentee” mom!