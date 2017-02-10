Claws Out! Savannah Guthrie Pens Book Amid ‘Today’ Chaos

Savannah Guthrie is already preparing for life after TODAY, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The anchor, 45, revealed that her children’s book, Princess Wear Pants, is available for preorder. In a nod to NBC execs, she noted that the main character “knows how to get the job done while staying true to herself”.

Radar previously reported that Guthrie has been “terrified” about her position at TODAY since Megyn Kelly was hired. She even made an appearance to honor Matt Lauer at his 20th anniversary celebration in an effort to secure her spot.

NBC denied Kelly, 46, was replacing Guthrie in January. Instead, it was rumored that Kelly would take over Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb’s spot or Tamron Hall and Al Roker’s hour.

Hall, 46, quit in retaliation.

