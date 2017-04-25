Savannah Guthrie Admits Anxiety & Self-Doubt Amid Megyn Kelly Drama

Savannah Guthrie is gearing up for a bloodbath at TODAY — and confessed that she’s “a combo platter of anxiety and calm” ahead of the impending drama.

Guthrie, 45, received a Matrix Award last night for her role as a woman in communications, and revealed in her acceptance speech that she suffers from crippling anxiety and self-doubt.

“I have worn my heart on my sleeve,” she confessed to the audience. “I have wondered if I am good enough. I have felt like I am on the ballot every day. I have hated my hair. I have compared myself to others and lost.”

“I am a combo platter, of anxiety and calm, confidence and doubt, fear and courage, vulnerability and invincibility, fragile-ness and solid granite strength,” she added. “I am all of these things at once. What I believe, as a woman in this business, it’s good to be tough, but it’s even better to be you.”

“When I really think about it, I return to the same thing over and over again — I’ve been lucky and I have been blessed. Being successful in your career is a really good thing, but it is not an ultimate thing. I’m at my best when I remember this and I’m at my worst when I do not.”

She dedicated the last part of her speech to her 2-year-old daughter Vale.

As Radar previously reported, Guthrie’s position at TODAY is in jeopardy as Megyn Kelly joins the lineup later this year.

