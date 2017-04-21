Inside ‘Country Girl’ Sandra Bullock’s Secret Wyoming Hideaway

Not much has been known about superstar Sandra Bullock’s wilderness estate in Jackson Hole, Wyoming…. until now!

Star has obtained exclusive photos of Sandra, her beau, Bryan Randall, and her two children at her mountain hideaway —

and it’s breathtakingly beautiful in a get-back-to-nature way.

“It’s an awesome place but not fancy,” says an insider.

“Deep down, Sandy’s a country girl — she lived in Texas for years — and Bryan, an Oregon native,

is a big outdoorsman, so they both really love it there.”

They hit Teton Toys ( much to the delight of the children!), and then went for homemade ice cream at Moo’s.

After the outing, they piled into their SUV and headed home.

“It’s crucial to Sandy that her kids don’t get caught up in a Hollywood scene,” says the insider.

“And who knows? She’s been so successful that, if she were to reach the point where she was ready to quit the business,

this is exactly the sort of place where she, Bryan and the kids might settle down.”