Weatherman War! Sam Champion To Steal Al Roker’s ‘Today’ Anchor Seat

Weatherman war! Sam Champion is looking to capitalize on all the TV exposure he’s been getting from reporting on Hurricane Irma — by stealing Al Roker‘s coveted Today gig, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

The MSNBC weather contributor and former ABC News meteorologist is “pushing hard” to join The Today Show and sources tell Radar Roker, 63, “is having none of it.”

“Al has survived this long on the most cutthroat show on TV because he is very smart and ruthless behind the scenes. He knows what Sam is up to and is ready to cut him off,” a set source snitched.

Production insiders also note, “if they replaced the only major black co-host the show has with ‘whiter than white’ Sam, Al know there would be a public outcry.”

“Sam made a big mistake leaving Good Morning America for his own failed morning show on The Weather Channel, the informant says. “Al has been watching all the exposure Sam has been getting on MSNBC and isn’t happy!”

Champion, 56, left ABC’s GMA team in 2013 after two decades with the network to become the managing editor of The Weather Channel. His departure came as GMA enjoyed a ratings resurgence as the No. 1 morning program, meanwhile, his gig on TWC tanked which led him to quit in December 2016. Hot-to-trot weatherman Sam has since been serving as a weather contributor for MSNBC.

