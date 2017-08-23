Smitten Russell Pines For Nicole Behind Her Husband Keith’s Back!

Russell Crowe is setting his sights on Nicole Kidman now that the redhead’s marriage to Keith Urban is on the rocks, friends exclusively claimed to RadarOnline.com!

“Russell’s held a torch for Nic for years, and this could finally be his chance to sink his hooks into her,” an insider said.

Urban and Kidman’s 11-year marriage has taken its hits lately.

The country Casanova, 49, was reportedly caught groping a groupie at a California fair on July 26. Days later, Kidman, 50, was spied staring into the eyes of director Garth Davis at a boozy meet-up Down Under!

Now Gladiator star Crowe — single since splitting from wife Danielle Spencer in 2012 — may have a plan to nab Kidman!

“They’ll be spending long hours together filming the upcoming movie Boy Erased, and Russell plans to shower Nicole with gifts and compliments,” said the source.

Kidman’s sister, Antonia, is already rooting for Crowe, 53.

“Antonia thought Russell was lovely when he was a pallbearer at their dad’s funeral. She thinks he’s much better suited to her sister than Keith,” said the insider.

“Russell’s hitting the gym hard so he’ll be in tip-top shape when he escorts Nicole on the red carpet for their movie premiere next year!”

