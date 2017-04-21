Ruby Rose’s Wacky Sense Of Humor Falls Flat On ‘Pitch Perfect’ Set

Ruby Rose’s stint on the set of Pitch Perfect 3 wasn’t quite the bonding session

her fellow Aussie Rebel Wilson was expecting.

A source tells Radar that Rebel was thrilled to welcome the Orange Is the New Black star to the franchise’s ensemble,

imagining they’d connect about life Down Under.

But Ruby, who’s admitted that “people never get my sense of humor,”

didn’t respond well to Rebel’s brand of rapid-fire joking,

and the Barden Bellas vet gave up hope they were ever going to harmonize.

“When Ruby didn’t roll around laughing, Rebel decided she was dull,” says the insider.

It didn’t help that everyone else was really enjoying Ruby’s cool and quirky vibe.”

Ruby herself didn’t seem to lose any sleep over it, adds the source:

“She was concentrating on rocking out with her band in the movie, which probably wound Rebel up even more.