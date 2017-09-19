Rosie’s Heartbreak: O’Donnell’s Estranged Daughter, 20, PREGNANT

Just days after Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife Michelle Rounds died in an apparent suicide, her estranged daughter Chelsea Alliegro has some shocking news: She’s pregnant!

“It’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to it,” the 20-year-old told The Daily Mail, adding that her mother, 55, will NOT be allowed to meet the baby.

“But Rosie will not be in my child’s life — and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest.”

Instead, O’Donnell’s first wife Kelli Carpenter and Alliegro’s mother-in-law will serve as grandmothers.

Alliegro told the site that she is nine weeks pregnant, and due in May 2018.

Meanwhile, her good news has been married by tragedy, as her former stepmother Rounds passed away last week at just 46.

“I heard about it from my mother Kelli, she texted me,” Alliegro said. “She told me that Michelle had committed suicide and she wanted me to know before I found out any other way.”

“I was shocked, it was very sad to hear about her death.”

O’Donnell, 55, and her daughter, who was adopted at 3 months, fell out in 2015 after the then 17-year-old ran away from home and moved in with a convicted heroin dealer.

As Radar exclusively reported, O’Donnell’s daughter was rushed to the hospital after overdosing on drugs the following year.

In March, she announced she secretly married Nicholas Alliegro, a 31-year-old plumber from Long Island, New York, after a whirlwind courtship.

