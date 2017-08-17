Robin Thicke & April Love Geary Expecting Child Together — See The First Photo!

Congratulations are in order for Robin Thicke and April Love Geary!

The model took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal a very special announcement — they’re expecting their first child together!

“Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, [Robin’s late father] Alan’s birthday!” she wrote as a caption alongside the post.

Geary, 22, shared a precious first photo of the baby’s sonogram. Sources say the duo are having a daughter.

Geary and Thicke, 40, have been dating for over two years now and got together just shortly after the singer split from ex-wife Paula Patton in February 2014. The duo officially filed for divorce in October 2014.

Thicke is already father to 7-year-old Julian Fuego, his son with Patton.

