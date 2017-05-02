Feisty Robert Conrad: 82 And Sharper Than Ever!

Feisty Robert Conrad may need help getting around, but his mind remains as sharp as a whip!

“I still have a fighter’s spirit!” the gutsy 82-year-old tells Radar in an exclusive interview.

The TV legend — macho star of Baa Baa Black Sheep and The Wild Wild West —

lost some control of his left arm and his right side was partially paralyzed in a 2003 DUI car crash.

And as exclusive Radar photos reveal, the crusty actor relied on a burly caregiver

to help him get into a car on April 4. Not only that, three other aides nervously stood by to lend a hand if necessary.

“God almighty, so I need help getting into a Cadillac! The next time I need help getting into a car I’ll dance, OK?”

The plucky star also refuses to let his physical woes slow him down. He continues to host a weekly radio program,

PM Show with Robert Conrad, which he claims is No. 1 on his network, CRN.

“It’s one of the most successful shows on radio, and I’m loving it.

“I’ve been in the business for 50 years, and I’ve had a good run. I’m happy with what I’ve done.”