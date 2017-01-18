Broke! ‘RHONY’ Star Jules Wainstein Attacks Husband Michael In Divorce Court

Jules Wainstein’s husband is so broke that he can’t pay their children’s tuition OR the family’s Uber bills! In a shocking court hearing, the former Real Housewives of New York City stars faced off in their divorce, with Jules’ attorney slamming her estranged husband for trying to blame his client for the family’s financial problems, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Radar was in the New York City courtroom when the pair fought in front of a judge over their dire money problems.

“Mr. Wainstein hasn’t paid $10,000 on September 30 of 2016 or $10,000 on Oct 28, 2016 for tuition for the children, utilities, Uber, transportation, nanny and weekly groceries,” Jules’ lawyer revealed. “No payments. He has not paid tuition. The Uber account shuts off and on. There is constant terminations of service for Time Warner Cable. Council stated in September on the record, that Uber would be paid.”

PHOTOS: ‘Cosby’ Actress Secretly Told Cops About Unwanted ‘Sexual Contact’ With Bill — Read The Shocking Police Report

As Radar exclusively reported, the Bravo stars split after the police were called to their house multiple times for domestic violence accusations lobbied by Jules against her husband. The police did not arrest him and he was never charged with a crime.

However, their finances took a huge hit in recent years, and her lawyer told the judge that Michael was not fulfilling his promises to take care of the children.

“We have tax returns that still haven’t been filed,” he said. “Look at his drafts once again. This year will be worse than 2015-2016, but it never says what 2015-2016 is. He said he’s applied for financial aid for the children, but no application. I doubt it’s been filed because I haven’t seen it. He tried to put it on my client that she’s holding things up. It was supposed to be done months and months ago.”

Jules’ attorney told the judge that they were concerned about his money situation.

PHOTOS: Real Bikini Babes! 17 Sizzling Photos Of Your Favorite ‘Housewives’ Stars Stripped Down

“We wonder how he’s paying his expenses, he seems to be doing okay, living fine, not getting kicked out,” he said “He’s traveling to Florida, hosting diners. We believe he has another residence.”

However, Michael’s attorney countered Jules’ claims, telling the judge, “The September order did order him to pay Uber and utilities. They were paid. There is no proof they weren’t paid. That was connected to his mother’s credit card.”

But the judge took umbrage with Michael’s explanation, saying in court: “Allegedly he’s been to Florida twice, once to pursue a pilot’s license fee. I’m wondering if he’s curtailed his lifestyle and not complying with my orders. There is money available for certain things but not to comply. Why is he getting a pilot’s license, but not paying child support?”

The couple must return to court on February 14, 2017. Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.