Vicki Still Struggling With Health Crisis After Heart Attack Scare & Hospitalization

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson was blasted with fan accusations that she may have “faked” a health crisis while filming with the cast in Iceland.

However, a close friend of the 55-year-old O.G. from the O.C. revealed exclusively to RadarOnline.com that the scare was very, very real — and terrifying.

“Vicki reached out to her friends the day she got back to Iceland to say that she wasn’t feeling well and explained what had happened. Since then, her health has gone up and down,” the source said.

“She is battling high blood pressure and everyone is genuinely worried about her. But she is staying on top of it and is continuing tests with her doctor to determine what is really going on.”

As fans who watched last night’s shocking episode know, Gunvalson finally reconciled with nemesis Tamra Judge, 49, during the cast trip. But after a strenuous hike, she collapsed and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

Luckily, the high-energy blonde did not have a heart attack.

“She did not have a heart attack but it was definitely a huge health scare and wake up call,” the insider told Radar.

“Her doctors advised her to relax and minimize stress in her life but those who know Vicki know how hard that is for her. She is always on the go.”

“But of course she is listening to her doctors and doing everything she can to make sure she is as healthy as can be.”

