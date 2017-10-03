‘Homophobic’ Housewife Peggy Bans Gay Brother From Nieces & Nephew, He Claims

Real Housewives of Orange County star Peggy Sulahian tried to ban her brother, fashion designer Pol Atteu from attending their father’s funeral last year because he is gay, he claims!

And now RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that it is not ONLY their father that the 43-year-old brunette has tried to block her gay brother from seeing, but also her own children — his nieces and nephew!

“This past June, I posted a heartfelt message to my nine-year-old nephew Koko wishing him a happy birthday and she immediately deleted it,” Atteu, who is engaged to longtime partner Patrik Simpson, said.

SEE THE COMMENT HERE!

“I thought that it was a mistake, so I reposted the same comment and took a screenshot of it,” tells Radar. “But she deleted it again and it is still deleted!”

Soccer Mom Craziness with @oclydia 👯⚽️ #peggysulahian #housewife100 #rhoc #kokokuture A post shared by Peggy Sulahian (@peggysulahian) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

“I just find it so heartbreaking that my sister Peggy still has not accepted me as a successful celebrity fashion designer that also happens to be a homosexual,” Atteu told Radar.

As Radar was the first to report, Sulahian, — who is the mother to three kids Giovanna, 19, Gianelle, 17 and son Koko, 9, with hubby of 20 years, Diko Sulahian — and Atteu had been estranged for nearly two decades leading up to to their father’s death in December 2016. According to Atteu, the RHOC star didn’t tell him that their father was dying until it was too late.

As if that weren’t bad enough, Peggy and Diko tried to have him and his partner, Simpson, kicked out of the funeral — an accusation that was backed up by several others at the funeral, including RHOBH star Kyle Richards‘ mother-in-law, Dr. Estella Sneider.

PHOTOS: Tamra Barney Judge: 14 Secrets Scandals

After being blasted by other celebrities for her alleged “homophobic” behavior, Peggy denied the claims.

“At this point, my sister’s actions speak much louder than her words,” Atteu said in response to Peggy’s denial.

“I thought she had matured and grown now that she had children of her own and would realize the importance of siblings,” Atteu, said, adding, “Clearly I was wrong.”

PHOTOS: Abuse, Neglect, & ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior! The 15 Most Shocking Allegations Against ‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge In Her Custody Case

In addition to being a well-known fashion designer who dresses countless A-list celebrities, Atteu and Simpson are currently the stars of Gown & Out Beverly Hills on FNL Network on Amazon Prime. At this time, Peggy’s future with RHOC is still unclear.

Do you think that Peggy Sulahian should let her children see their gay uncle, Pol Atteu? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.