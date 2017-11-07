‘RHOC’ Cast Banned Together To Boot Peggy From Show After Outrageous Antics

Real Housewives of Orange County star Peggy Sulahian’s reality TV fame is likely coming to an end, as RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the entire cast has banned together to demand the controversial star get the boot from the hit show.

“The other women cannot stand Peggy. She has started so many fights with the ladies that were absolutely outrageous and unnecessary,” a source close to the production said. “She certainly has a rude awakening coming because she will most likely be kicked off after this season.”

Since joining RHOC this year, Sulahian and hubby Diko have brushed nearly all the other cast members the wrong way with their behavior.

On last night’s episode, the 43-year-old mom of three joined costars Lydia McLaughlin, 36, Shannon Beador, 53, Tamra Judge, 50, Kelly Dodd, 44, Vicki Gunvalson, 55, and Meghan Edmonds, 33, for a farewell dinner on their Iceland getaway — but it ended in tears after Sulahian attacked Edmonds’ parenting seemingly out of nowhere.

The group immediately came to Edmonds’ defense. Ultimately, Sulahian left the Iceland trip early on a separate flight than the rest of the cast.

“This trip was a turning point for the cast,” the source explained.

As Radar exclusively reported, Sulahian also angered fans when she was accused of being homophobic by her brother, Pol’ Atteu, a well-known fashion designer. He claimed earlier this year that his estranged sister attempted to have him removed from their father’s funeral due to his sexuality. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Adrienne Maloof and Lisa Vanderpump stood behind Atteu’s claims.

