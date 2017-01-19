‘Club One’ Chaos! ‘RHOA’ Star Peter Thomas Slams Nightlife Investor’s Fraud Lawsuit

Peter Thomas may have celebrated the star-studded opening of his new Charlotte hot spot, Club One, on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but behind the scenes, the reality restaurateur is under fire for allegedly ripping off an investor.

As RadarOnline.com previously revealed, Atlanta-based entrepreneur Tony G. Taylor filed a lawsuit in September, claiming Cynthia Bailey‘s ex told lies about the new business in order to convince his friend to invest $150,000 and become a partner and manager.

And now, four months later, Thomas, 56, is finally fighting back against his former confidante in court, alleging that Taylor was never offered a partnership or managerial role in the club.

According to North Carolina’s Mecklenburg District Court documents obtained exclusively by Radar, the TV star denied “ever stating he was giving Plaintiff a 15% ‘ownership’ interest in Club One.”

“Plaintiff’s role was solely that of a financial investor,” Thomas’ lawyers wrote in the January 3 filing. “Plaintiff received no decision-making authority, nor was he to be an active participant on a day to day basis, whose consent was necessary for any decisions that needed to be made for the Club.”

In retaliation, Thomas then filed a counterclaim, alleging that Taylor breached his contract by initiating legal action when his contract stated he must use arbitration for any disputes.

He asked the judge to toss Taylor’s claims, and/or compel arbitration with the American Arbitration Association.

Even if the judge does dismiss the suit, Thomas has other legal issues.

As Radar previously reported, he owes $350,000 in taxes .

In the 90’s, Thomas was arrested for writing worthless checks and possession of marijuana. (Both cases were ultimately dismissed.)

