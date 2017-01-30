Ready For Love? Selma Blair’s New Boyfriend’s Secret Divorce Files Uncovered

Selma Blair has been cozying up to Hollywood producer Ron Carlson, but he may not be ready to settle down with the American Crime Story actress after his brutal divorce!

Carlson, 48, was married from March 2007 to November 2010, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

His ex-wife filed for divorce in December 2010, when their daughter Chloe was only 18 months old.

His ex-wife asked for joint legal custody, with sole physical custody being awarded to her. She requested that each party pay their own legal fees, and for Carlson to pay child support, with the court terminating his ability to receive any money from her.

Their divorce was finalized in January 2011. Their custody agreement awarded his ex-wife a substantially larger amount of time with Chloe (78 percent compared to Carlson’s 22 percent), and he was required to pay $400 per month in child support.

But, an order was entered in July 2011 that awarded him three days a week and time with Chloe every other weekend.

It appears as he’s taking full advantage of his time with both Blair and Chloe, as she is often seen playing with the actress’ son Arthur on social media.

