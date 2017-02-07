Ray J Blasts Sex Tape Partner Kim Kardashian’s Family In New Interview

Kim Kardashian’s sex tape partner and ex-boyfriend, Ray J, isn’t afraid of the reality star, her husband, Kanye West, or the rest of the couple’s extended clan.

“They don’t scare me,” the singer sniped in a new interview.

“Even if they did call, it wouldn’t matter,” he added. “There’s nothing they could do or say to me to get me to do anything I don’t want to do.”

Ray J, 36, became a household name, along with Kardashian, after their three-year relationship ended in 2006 and a sex tape of the two leaked.

The two have had their share of harsh words for each other since, especially after West released his “Famous” video last year, featuring a nude wax figure of Ray J in bed with Kardashian.

In response, Ray J teamed up with Chris Brown to release a song by the same name.

“Look at the family, they walk around proud. All because she had my d**k in her mouth,” Ray J sang of the 36-year-old reality star.

Despite the drama, “I wish them both luck,” he said of Kardashian and West, who have had their ups and downs in the past few months with her Paris robbery and his meltdown.

“It’s not always going to be easy when you’re married — they’ll have good times and bad times. Anyone who’s married just needs to stick with it and fight it out.”

So would he place money on the two surviving another year together?

“Um, nah,” said Brandy’s little brother. “I wouldn’t bet on them like that.”

