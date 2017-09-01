Reality Fakery Confession! ‘Property Brothers’ Admit Staging Scenes On Hit Show

Property Brothers star Drew Scott admits his reality show is actually not so real!

According to a copy of his new tell-all book obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com and scheduled to hit shelves next week, Scott admits there were moments on the show in which he acted out scenes.

The 49-year-old recalled the time he was flipping a house: “While shooting, Jonathan made an ‘alarming discovery’ that a tile he had planned to use for a wall ‘couldn’t be cut to fit without crumbling.’ Suddenly, a loud bang was heard in one of the upstairs rooms. The director yelled ‘cut!'” and they were told to redo the scene.

“Once the commotion subsided, the cameras started rolling again, and I had to relive my tile trauma showing the same surprise, disappointment, and light-bulb moment of how to fix it that I’d had when I first learned about it,” Drew said.

Reality TV’s 19 Biggest Tragedies

Drew, his twin brother, John, and the production crew “can generally tell the cause of random mishaps just by the noise.” In this case, Drew says it was probably “a ladder getting knocked over.”

“Was I acting? Yes, of course I was. Television is visual: at it’s best when it’s showing instead of telling. The goal is to engage and entertain an audience, not put them to sleep while we stand around and literally watch paint dry.”

“Was the tile situation real? Yes, 100 percent. We don’t create problems — we fix them, whether the cameras are rolling or not,” Drew admitted. “So where, then, is the line between truth and fiction in this genre called ‘reality’ that didn’t even exist when we were growing up, but now accounts for 750 of the roughly 1,150 Primetime shows on cable television?”

PHOTOS: 20 Most Ridiculous Moments From The Kardashians’ Reality Shows

The reality star marveled at anyone who would believe that reality shows in general are one hundred percent real.

“The truth is, anyone who suggests that reality TV doesn’t sometimes require readjustments isn’t living in the real world — where real weather, real noise, real accidents, and real-life screwups affect what would otherwise have been our perfect, authentic, real-time shot. Out of those three desirables, real-time is the only one we can’t recover once it’s lost.”

“It Takes Two: Our Story” is set for release Tuesday, September 5.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.