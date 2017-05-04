Prince’s Former Producer Accuses Singer’s Estate Of Lies & Deceit

Prince‘s former producer, George Boxill, has headed back to court in the battle over the late singer’s unreleased EP, accusing his estate and Paisley Park Enterprises of knowing full and well he owns the rights to the music.

Boxill also claims the estate attempted to license a track from him for use in the controversial film Birth of a Nation only months before they sued him in court.

In April, a federal court judge granted the estate’s motion for a temporary injunction, which blocked the release of Prince’s “Deliverance” EP, which Boxill had wanted to release to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the “Purple Rain” singer’s April 21, 2016, death, until a court hearing takes place this week, when a decision will be made on extending or dismissing the order.

The judge stated Boxill had no right to distribute the tracks and pointed to a confidentiality agreement he signed with Prince back in 2006.

Boxill was ordered to hand over all the recordings in his possession to the estate.

The estate recently filed legal documents accusing Boxill of failing to turn over Prince’s recordings by the court deadline. They claimed the producer even launched a new website that infringes on their copyrights and attempts to sell the music, despite being shut down by the court.

Now, Boxill is firing back at the estate’s legal maneuvers and is demanding the judge not award another restraining order against him.

He claims the confidentiality agreement presented to the court, on which the judge based his original order, is unenforceable due to the statue of limitations.

Boxill also alleges the estate is attempting to enforce a “Confidentiality Agreement (the ‘Agreement’) that solely relates to Boxill’s duties as a consultant hired to repair and remodel studios at Paisley Park (‘Paisley Park Studios’) during the spring of 2004. After the conclusion of Boxill’s consulting duties, his role and responsibilities significantly changed—he began recording” with Prince and later collaborated with the singer.

Boxill points out the Prince’s own actions back up his story, stating invoices and emails show the singer was well aware that from 2004 to 2008 that he was in possession of recordings the singer made.

Furthermore, he claimed that last year the estate engaged in negotiations with Boxill and Warner Brothers relating to licensing one of the unreleased tracks for the film Birth of a Nation and at no point did they contest his ownership of the music.

In regards to Boxill allegedly infringing on the estate’s copyrights, he says they do not possess copyright registrations for the music in question.

Boxill also blasts accusations he harmed the estate, alleging the harm to him is the real problem.

He claims to have lost a substantial amount of money, business and opportunities to exploit the albums.

