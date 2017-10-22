Mystery Man! Prince Harry Still To Meet Meghan Markle’s Reclusive Father

The Royal Palace is on wedding red alert – as rumors swirl that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to get engaged.

But it’s understood that Prince Harry, 33, is yet to meet her reclusive father, Thomas Markle, to ask his permission to marry his actress daughter.

The British Prince was seen with her mother, Doria, at the Invictus Games in Toronto but there was no sign of Thomas at the event.

He likes to live a quiet life and currently lives in a sleep area of Mexico on the California border as he shuns the spotlight shining on the young couple.

The 73-year-old 6 ft 3 inch former lighting director is still close to Meghan – he calls her ‘Bean’ – but he wants no part of the media circus surrounding the couple.

One relative revealed: “Tom adores his daughter but he wants the relationship with Harry to take its natural course and he has no interest in speaking publicly about the relationship.”

Her father was enjoying his retirement when Meghan, 36, started romancing Prince Harry making them one of the most famous families on the planet.

Meghan was just 5-years-old when her parents split but she stayed close with her father who knew about the romance before anyone else did.

Tom Markle carved out a successful career in his field working on soaps like ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Married With Children’ but now he prefers a more quite life.

And although he is very proud of his daughter he does not want to get caught-up in the publicity surrounding her relationship.

A family source added: “Tom is a good man who wants a quiet life. He couldn’t be more proud of Meghan but he has no interest in the circus that comes with her dating a prince.”

