Fit For A Prince! Inside Royal Tot George’s Ritzy Lunch Menu At $23k Private School

Prince George is living like a royal in every sense of the word, as RadarOnline.com has learned the four-year-old’s prep school costs a whopping $23K a year!

As UK Magazine Now reported, the elite institution offers a high-class menu for England’s A-lister children.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte Celebrate 1st Birthday With New Photos

Lunch options include salmon, lamb, BBQ pork, and vegetarian options such as freshly baked courgette. The well-rounded meals also feature healthy organic carbs such as quinoa and Mediterranean cous cous, while dessert consists of steamed jam and coconut sponge with organic custard!

As if the school’s selective menu wasn’t enough, Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s son will be one of various celebrities to attend the London institution. Model Cara Delevigne and singer Florence Welch roamed the same halls back in their day.

As Radar readers know, William and Kate just announced they are expecting their third child. Spoiled tot Prince George will have to make room for another baby sibling!

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton–From Sexy To Sophisticated

What do you think of Prince George’s new elite private school? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.