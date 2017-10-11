Pregnant Kylie ‘Petrified’ As Trout Pout Begins To Deflate!

Plastic princess Kylie Jenner is really not digging this whole pregnancy thing.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 20-year-old KUWTK reality star was upset after her plastic surgeon refused to perform lip injections!

“Her weight is not the only thing that has Kylie really worked up right now. It’s also her face,” a source close to the Kardashian clan said.

“She went in to get her normal routine lip filler procedure and the doctor turned her down because she is pregnant.”

“Now she is just petrified because she is starting to see her lips deflate back to their original size!”

As fans know, Jenner — who is roughly four months pregnant with her first child from rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25 — looks drastically different than how she did prior to undergoing lip injections and other alleged plastic surgery procedures in her teens.

Since then, she has even built an empire on a makeup business that sprung out of her Kylie Lip Kits.

“Kylie hates the way her face looks when she is not pumped full of fillers, but she knows that she is just going to have to deal with it for now,” the source summed up.

