Diva Demands! Pregnant Kylie Dropping Big Bucks To Hire Over-The-Top Baby Squad

Keeping up with the Kardashians reality star Kylie Jenner is only four months pregnant and is already pampering herself like a princess!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 20-year-old girlfriend of rapper Travis Scott, 25, has hired an entire staff to wait on her hand and foot!

“She has also hired four new assistants as well as an additional two security guards to have her house guarded around the clock,” a Kardashian family insider said.

“Kylie hired a pregnancy coach too, who will help her with nutrition and exercise, as well as take her through Lamaze training when she gets further along,” says the source. “Kylie is definitely not taking any chances when it comes to her unborn baby!”

As fans know, Jenner’s avoided the spotlight intentionally after packing on extra pregnancy pounds.

Although she’s not officially confirmed her pregnancy, sources told Radar that she will do so in the next week or so!

Do you think that Kylie Jenner is going to be a good mother? Tell us your thoughts below.

