Pregnant Kylie’s Baby Daddy Travis Scott Steps Up His Game

Kylie Jenner isn’t doing this baby thing alone!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 20-year-old pregnant Keeping up with the Kardashians star’s rapper baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, has “stepped up his game!”

“Travis is starting to play a very active role in her life and her pregnancy right now,” a source close to Jenner revealed to Radar.

“He wants to be there for her 100 percent and he does not want her to do this on her own.”

As KUWTK fans know, Jenner’s famous family, including momager Kris Jenner, 61, was “skeptical” about Scott and, according to sources, they believed that he got her pregnant so that he could reap the financial benefit of having a Kardashian kid.

However, it seems that the Kar-Jenner clan might have had a change of heart!

“Kylie’s family is actually starting to accept him,” the insider told Radar.

“They know that Travis will now be a part of their lives forever, whether they like it or not.”

