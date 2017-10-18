Pregnant Khloe Kardashian ‘Freaking Out’ Over Her Changing Shape

Khloe Kardashian is thrilled she’s finally having a baby, but one aspect of her pregnancy has left her down in the dumps — her rapidly expanding body!

An insider revealed exclusively to RadarOnline.com that Kardashian, 33, “has been freaking out over her changing shape, complaining she’ll be ‘back to square one’ with her health and fitness routine by the end of her nine months.”

“Khloe’s scared to exercise and she’s having massive cravings, so of course there’s been a change to her waistline and she’s not taking it well at all.”

PHOTOS: Gone Too Far? Shrunken Khloe Is Wasting Away

As Radar reported, Kardashian is expecting her first child with her NBA basketball star boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26.

“All of a sudden nothing fits and her weight insecurities have come flooding back,” noted the insider.

“Khloe’s worked her butt off to get thin, so it was always going to be bittersweet if and when she carried a baby to term.”

PHOTOS: ‘Falling Apart!’ Khloe Kardashian Partying Hard To Numb Broken Heart — Friends Fear For The ‘KUWTK’ Star

Added the source, “It’s the big reason she was so interested in adoption or surrogacy, versus ballooning up and facing a nightmare to get back into shape.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.