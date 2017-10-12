Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Bans Sex With ‘Frustrated’ Tristan Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian’s relationship in the bedroom with Tristan Thompson has gone from hot to virtually non-existent!

“They had this enormously active love life and now they’re barely intimate at all,” an insider told RadarOnline.com of the couple, who are expecting a baby together next year.

The drastic drop in action with Kardashian has 26-year-old NBA player Thompson in a foul mood.

“Tristan’s moaning that he’s lucky to get his needs met once or twice a week, because Khloe’s never in the mood these days,” said the insider.

“She’s getting cramps and indigestion, plus bloating, and it’s making her uncomfortable, especially at night.”

All Kardashian’s pregnancy issues mean sex is a no-go for the 33-year-old reality star.

“The last thing that’s on her mind is hanky-panky,” noted the source.

“Tristan is getting frustrated and he’s beginning to realize it’s always going to be about Khloe and what she wants.”

