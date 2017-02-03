Pregnant Beyonce’s Nightmare: Former Mentor Publishing Tell-All About Star

Beyonce may be blissfully happy amid the shocking announcement she’s pregnant with twins. But a new book could threaten her finally happy home.

Vocal coach David Lee Brewer, who claims he mentored the superstar for ten years, will release his first tell-all book, Beyonce: Raising Genius, on March 31, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In addition to dishing on the singer’s early years, Brewer promises to reveal the “betrayal” that spread through the Knowles family.

Beyonce’s mother, Celestine “Tina” Knowles, “was the snake in Beyonce’s Garden of Eden,” Brewer writes on his website.

He says he left his position after a decade in the family “to escape the manipulations” of Tina and her then-husband, Beyonce’s father Matthew Knowles.

Brewer wants Beyonce and former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland “to learn the truth behind that move,” he says. “I hated walking away but I had no choice. Lives were at stake.”

As Radar previously revealed, Beyonce, 35, and husband Jay Z, 47, are expecting twins later this year after undergoing IVF treatments. The icon revealed her pregnancy with a shocking Instagram photo on February 1.

The big news came after years of marital strife and cheating rumors.

