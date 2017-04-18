Shut Down! Porn Production On Hold After Performer Possibly Tested Positive For HIV

Porn production has been put on a temporary hold after an adult film performer possibly tested positive for HIV, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to multiple reports, the performer, who has not been identified, had not worked on an adult film during the window of transmission and “had not participated in any fluid exchange shoots since their last negative test,” but the Free Speech Coalition issued production to halt as a precaution until more information surfaced — including whether the result was a false positive.

“The test has not yet been confirmed, and we will know whether or not it is a false positive in the next several days,” the FSC announced in an official statement on Saturday. “If it is a false positive, the hold will be lifted on Wednesday.”

“Production holds are an important part of the safety protocols in adult film, but does not signal an actual on-set transmission, nor a confirmed positive test,” the statement continued. “The adult film industry has not seen an on-set transmission of HIV on a PASS-regulated set in over a decade.”

Later, the Adult Performer Advocacy Committee issued a “temporary industry-wide” production hold.

“The performer is currently being re-tested to establish whether the result was a false-positive or if there is need for further testing,” the organization revealed. “Based on the current genealogy, there is low-risk to the performer pool. APAC will release a statement within the next few days regarding whether the production hold is called off or if a two-week moratorium is necessary.”

The group also urged adult film performers to “show compassion” for the star, and refrain from revealing their identity.

“This request to honor the current production hold is made for the safety of our community as a whole and for performers’ individual safety,” the statement continued. “APAC is requesting that all adult performers honor the call for a production hold and treat each other with compassion and respect during this time.”

Story developing.

