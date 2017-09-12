‘Desperate’ Phaedra Begs Producers For Her ‘RHOA’ Peach Back After Explosive Firing

Phaedra Parks wants her peach back, and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal she’s pulling out all the stops to get a massive check!

“She’s desperate for cash,” an insider told Radar. “She’s trying to sell one of her homes and lease a recently purchased home because she doesn’t have the substantial income that she was earning on RHOA.”

“She has been in constant contact with producers asking to make a cameo or be part of the series in some capacity,” the insider added. “They have repeatedly declined her offers because she no longer has an organic relationship with any of the season 10 cast members.”

Parks even “offered to date and open up more about her personal life” when she got the axe, but it wasn’t enough to save her spot.

“The producers made it clear that they were more interested in following her story when she was married to Apollo since viewers could relate to the stigma of dating a man with a troubled past and his journey to rehabilitating his life,” the insider noted.

Radar exclusively reported that Parks, 43, was given her pink slip in May after she was caught lying about Kandi Burruss attempting to rape and drug Porsha Williams. She refused to date on camera at the time, so producers took back her $1.3 million paycheck.

Parks divorced her jailbird ex Apollo Nida earlier this year, and Nida is set to remain behind bars until August 29, 2020.

But, Nida, 38, is already planning for his post-prison life as he is set to tie the knot with Sherien Almufti when he is released from Fort Dix Correctional Facility (where fellow Housewife star Joe GIudice is also serving a years-long sentence).

