Starting Over! Paula Patton Wants To Move On With Her Life And Date Again

Paula Patton wants to kick-start her life at 41!

The Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol star recently signed off on her on-going custody battle with former husband Robin Thicke.

RadarOnline.com reported how Patton was upset with the news that Thicke, 40, was expecting a baby with his 22-year-old girlfriend April Love Geary.

But now she’s looking more to the future than to the past.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “Part of the reason she wanted to sign off on the custody agreement with their son Julian was that she really wanted to move her life on.

“Paula is actively looking at new scripts and intends to keep herself really busy for the rest of the year.

“On a personal front she is ready to start dating again and would love to meet a really cool guy, she’s over being angry with Robin, she wants to take control of her life and personal happiness from now on in.”

Thicke and Patton had been High School sweethearts and were together for over 20 years before they got divorced in March 2015.

The ‘Blurred Lines’ singer then embarked on an affair with Geary who announced that she was pregnant via Instagram recently.

