‘Pedophile’ Prey! New Campaign Seeks To Find Victims Of Paula Deen’s Sicko Priest

Paula Deen’s “pedophile” priest brother-in-law may have victimized countless helpless children, the rep for a national sex abuse survivor’s network told RadarOnline.com. And even though he committed suicide, they’re not giving up the fight for justice!

As Radar reported, Deen’s brother-in-law Henry B. Groover III was slapped with a molestation lawsuit last week, and committed suicide days later. Now, a director from SNAP, the Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests revealed exclusively to Radar that the organization is launching a campaign to find other possible victims.

“We will be in Savannah the first and second day of February to work with the media [in a press conference] in hopes of reaching thousands of people, and therefore, other possible victims,” Barbara Dorris, SNAP outreach director, told Radar exclusively.

Dorris said what disturbed her the most about this case was that “Groover was living behind the victim’s family” and that he “lived in a neighborhood where nobody knew what horrifying things he was capable of.”

Indeed, the lawsuit accused Groover of being a “pedophile” who had moved within sight of one of his alleged victims. And Radar previously spoke with other people who had lived near Groover in Savannah, who said they were “shocked” and “saddened” to hear that an accused “sexual predator” was in their neighborhood and so close to their children for all these years.

Dorris told Radar, “Predators are in every walk of life — they can be educated, charismatic — you never know. We just want to protect the children, and hopefully by going to Savannah we can help create awareness so if there are other victims they will know it’s okay to come forward because we’re here for them.”

The lawsuit, filed by Ancil Harvey Gordon III and his wife, is still open. The couple is being represented by Mark Tate of Tate Law Group.

Story developing.

