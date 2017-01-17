’15 Years Ago Pasted Onto Her Neck’: Pam Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With NEW Face

Pamela Anderson is raising eyebrows and fanning plastic surgery speculation with her suddenly fresher-faced appearance — but she swears she looks great because of an odd but effective fountain of youth she discovered.

The Baywatch seemed to have aged in reverse from her 49 years when she appeared at the recent 6th Annual Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala in Los Angeles.

“She looks like her face from 15 years ago was pasted onto her neck,” one person commented about Anderson online.

Others weren’t quite so generous, noting Anderson’s lazy eye and wondering if it was the result of too much Botox.

Despite the rumors of fillers and other facial procedures, Anderson has insisted that her new and improved look is all down to her daily coconut oil habit.

“I think it’s really good for your skin, good for your hair, good for everything, from the inside out ,” she has noted of generous applications of the product.

