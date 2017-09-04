Palace Steps Up Security To Protect Pregnant Kate Middleton

The British royal family must beef up security now that Kate Middleton is pregnant with her third child by Prince William.

Kensington Palace revealed the royal couple’s happy news on Monday in England—but also confirmed that Middleton, 35, is once again suffering from the severe morning sickness that plagued her other pregnancies.

Baby number three will join Middleton and William’s other two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

Now, the security of the growing family is more important than ever.

Royal watchers have noted that security and building a solid foundation for the kids are at the top of Kate’s list and Queen Elizabeth will be sure to spare no expense in protecting Middleton and her new bundle of joy.

As Royal Fans site noted, Middleton and William, who must have known earlier this summer they were expecting, moved to Kensington Palace recently under new security arrangements.

Hello magazine reported that a team of gardeners were hard at work planting trees outside Kensington Palace to allow the family some additional privacy. The tree was expected to create an 820-ft long wall nearby Kate and William’s Kensington Palace 1A apartment.

The couple was also given extra security on a royal tour of Europe this year.

The Daily Mail has previously reported that Middleton’s bodyguards are armed with stun guns, stab vests, and pistols.

The royals should be wary as a man was arrested after waving a knife near Buckingham Palace in May.

But that can’t top the worst royal security breach of all time, in 1982, when a British man famously broke into Queen Elizabeth’s bedroom in Buckingham Palace.

