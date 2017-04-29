Hacker Leaks New ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Netflix Episodes Online

An anonymous hacker has illegally leaked new Netflix Orange Is the New Black season five episodes, Variety has reported.

And ABC and other networks are now reportedly being extorted over their upcoming shows.

After Netflix allegedly failed to respond to the hacker’s demands for money not to release the shows, the cybercriminal reportedly shared the first ten OITNB episodes on Pirate Bay on Saturday.

Variety was unable to verify the authenticity of the OITNB episodes that were leaked by the hacker who uses the handle “thedarkoverlord.”

However, it should be a huge worry for Hollywood, which was previously roiled by the Sony hack in which emails about such stars as Angelina Jolie and Denzel Washington were published by Wikileaks.

The embarrassing hacked Sony emails revealed studio execs dissing Angelina Jolie as a “spoiled brat” who “lives in Crazytown.”

Now, upcoming OITNB episodes featuring “Crazy Eyes” and the gang are out there for everyone to see.

Netflix had planned a June 9 release of season five of OITNB, but now, Variety has speculated the streamer might move up the show’s premiere date in the wake of the hack.

The women’s prison show has been one of Netflix’s biggest hits, and has always been on the pop culture cutting edge. As Radar has reported, Caitlyn Jenner praised transgender OITNB star Laverne Cox for her courage in being a role model.

Netflix said in a statement regarding the alleged hack, “We are aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved.”

The hacker “thedarkoverlord” also claims to have obtained unreleased shows from ABC, Fox, National Geographic and IFC. And the malicious mischief maker is apparently trying to extort those networks for money in order to not have their show episodes prematurely released.

The content appears to have been stolen in an attack on post-production studio Larson Studios in late 2016, according to piracy-news site TorrentFreak.

On an online taunt, “thedarkoverlord” wrote, “It didn’t have to be this way, Netflix. You’re going to lose a lot more money in all of this than what our modest offer was. We’re quite ashamed to breathe the same air as you. We figured a pragmatic business such as yourselves would see and understand the benefits of cooperating with a reasonable and merciful entity like ourselves.”

The cybercriminal added, “And to the others: there’s still time to save yourselves. Our offer(s) are still on the table — for now.”

